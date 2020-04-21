Supporting Jennifer McKee for school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hearing that Jennifer McKee had decided to run for the Helena School Board made my entire week during these interesting times.

I’ve known Jen since high school when we lived in Billings, we went to college together in Missoula, and our kids are being educated by the Helena school system. Honestly, I can’t think of anyone to be a better school board representative than Jen.

Whether she was writing an important news story during her days as a great reporter or working as a media spokesperson for state agencies, Jen has consistently shown the leadership and problem-solving skills the school board needs.

Over the last decade, Jen has shown how much she cares for Helena and her students. During the Central School evaluation and rebuild, Jen McKee was a leading voice to make sure our students received the education they deserve, even while displaced from their building.

I encourage you to join me in supporting Jennifer McKee for the Helena School Board. Voting for Jen is the right thing for Helena’s students and schools.

Jake Troyer

Helena

