Supporting Janet Armstrong for school board

As a former trustee of Montana City School for nearly nine years, I urge you to vote for a fellow Air Force Academy graduate, Janet Armstrong. She demonstrates the Academy's values of "integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do." As a trustee, Janet will bring strong leadership, a passion for learning and contemplative forethought regarding future policies and direction for the Helena School District. The students will be in good hands no matter where they lie on the learning spectrum.