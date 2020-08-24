Supporting Helena Valley zoning

So far, the Helena area has largely avoided the sprawl and traffic congestion that the Bozeman-Belgrade, Billings, Missoula and Kalispell areas have suffered in recent years. To keep our area livable and to maintain its unique character, we need strong zoning regulations to guide development in the Helena Valley. Contact your county commissioners and voice your support for the proposed zoning regulations for the Helena Valley. And vote for candidates who support those regulations.