Supporting Farris-Olsen for HD79

As long-time residents of HD 79, we ask you to support our neighbor Rob Farris-Olsen in his reelection bid to HD 79. He is a rising qualified individual. We have known Rob practically his whole life and we've watched him grow. He is young, accomplished and has shown he is prepared for the work the job requires. He's shown his dedication to public service and supporting our community and our district. He is a cooperative, respectful and delightful person by nature. He is proven committed to democratic values and he has the energy to protect them. Please support Rob for reelection to HD 79.

Mary Musil and John McEwen

Helena

