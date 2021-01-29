Supporting family medical leave bill

The Legislature should establish paid family and medical leave. I have benefited from paid leave because my job provides it, but in the past, I suffered without it.

When I was pregnant with my daughter I saved all my time off, but it was only a few weeks and then I had to return to work. My husband was in school and we needed the money. Paid family leave would have let me spend more time with my newborn.

Years later, my son suffered a traumatic brain injury. I spent many days driving from Helena to Missoula where he was hospitalized for over a month. I couldn’t take time off work because we were financially strained under hospital bills. Paid leave would have lessened my family’s pain.

Now as a state employee, I have access to paid leave. This allowed me priceless time with my parents in their final days. I didn’t have to choose between income and my parents, knowing I would still have a job afterwards. Paid leave would allow Montanans to care for sick family members, while continuing to pay bills and knowing their job will still be there. I urge the Legislature to pass HB 228.

Nina Heinzinger

Helena

