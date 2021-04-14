Supporting electric bicycles on Helena trails

Dear Mayor Collins and city commissioners,

My name is Paul Maloy. I am 65 years old and although recently retired, had worked in downtown Helena for the past 43 years following my graduation from Carroll College. My wife Kathy and I raised our three children in Helena. We have hiked and biked the city trails (especially those on Mount Ascension) with some regularity for the past 25 years. We love the Helena-area trail system and would never condone "any" method of use we felt would be harmful to it.

With that in mind, I am an ardent proponent of allowing the use of class one e-bikes on city park trails. A class one e-bike is a bicycle with a rather ingenious electric assist that only engages when the rider pedals the bike. It has no throttle and it should not be referred to somehow as a motorcycle. Class one e-bikes are virtually silent -- when you think of a “motorized” means of transportation does the term silent comes to mind? That’s because it is a bicycle with a harmless but very helpful electric assist. It is true that they are heavier than most bikes, but studies have found that they have no more impact on trails than other bikes -- which is minimal. Likewise, a 240-pound hiker weighs more than a 105-pound hiker, but the wear and tear difference on the trail isn’t distinguishable.