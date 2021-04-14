Supporting electric bicycles on Helena trails

Dear Mayor Collins and city commissioners,
My name is Paul Maloy. I am 65 years old and although recently retired, had worked in downtown Helena for the past 43 years following my graduation from Carroll College. My wife Kathy and I raised our three children in Helena. We have hiked and biked the city trails (especially those on Mount Ascension) with some regularity for the past 25 years. We love the Helena-area trail system and would never condone "any" method of use we felt would be harmful to it.
With that in mind, I am an ardent proponent of allowing the use of class one e-bikes on city park trails. A class one e-bike is a bicycle with a rather ingenious electric assist that only engages when the rider pedals the bike. It has no throttle and it should not be referred to somehow as a motorcycle. Class one e-bikes are virtually silent -- when you think of a “motorized” means of transportation does the term silent comes to mind? That’s because it is a bicycle with a harmless but very helpful electric assist. It is true that they are heavier than most bikes, but studies have found that they have no more impact on trails than other bikes -- which is minimal. Likewise, a 240-pound hiker weighs more than a 105-pound hiker, but the wear and tear difference on the trail isn’t distinguishable.
I’m not as energetic as I once was, but I can ride my e-bike without worrying about making the grade or over exerting myself. I can’t describe the sense of freedom it brings me. I can tell you that I have friends who have limited physical abilities, from knee issues or who would tire easily, who simply could not get out and enjoy the outdoors without the use of their e-bike. It’s been a game-changer for many people.
I seriously doubt that those opposed to the use of class one e-bikes on city trails (and please note the distinction between a class one e-bike and other classes) have ever ridden one. Does that matter? Yes it does because two things invariably happen when you ride one for the first time. First, you realize (beyond any doubt) that it’s a bicycle and not some high torque wheel spinning device. The next thing you’ll experience is a "wow" feeling as you press down on the pedal and feel as though someone has just given you a push from behind. It may sound silly, but try one. You’ll realize very quickly that this technology is truly a game-changer and a lifestyle breakthrough for many of us.
Will allowing their use on the city trails lead to more wear? Maybe, maybe not, but Helena is growing and we make a point of welcoming visitors. Both will lead to more use on the trails. Twenty years ago it was a fairly small group of users traversing our trails and very few bikers -- certainly relative to today. That presents some issues and challenges, but please don’t prohibit class one e-bike technology and the huge lifestyle boost it has given to many among us based on some unfounded fears and misguided assertions.
Growth leads to congestion, class one e-bikes just happened to evolve during a time of growth. Please evaluate their use based on factual evidence and fairly weigh the demonstrated advantages they provide against the undemonstrative disadvantages being claimed. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your public service.