Supporting Dunwell for Legislature
Supporting Dunwell for Legislature

Back in late March my landline phone in East Helena rang. It was Mary Ann Dunwell, the legislator from my district. I let her talk expecting a plea for support along with a listing of her positions. I got none of that, rather she asked how me and my family were faring during the shelter-in-place phase of the pandemic. For some time she listened to me about my struggles and concerns. The kind of caring and compassion seen in Mary Ann are the character traits I want in my legislator during these divisive and troubled times. I support Mary Ann and urge you to do the same.

Richard Halverson

East Helena

