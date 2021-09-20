Supporting Collins, Reed and Feaver

I’m writing to encourage you to vote for Mayor Wilmot Collins, Melinda Reed, and Eric Feaver for mayor and city council. Helena is a growing and vibrant city. I believe that the attention to affordable housing, infrastructure needs, and improvements, and long-term planning brought forward by each of these candidates are what Helena needs.

I’m impressed by the detailed plans each of these candidates got into while discussing the needs of Helena, and I hope you take the opportunity to talk with them about your issues.

Some other candidates are running, and even after talking with them, I still have no idea what their vision for Helena looks like or where they are on issues. But with Collins, Reed, and Feaver, anytime I have had a question about their thoughts on issues, they have answered me clearly and concisely with a well-thought-out vision for the city’s future. Would you please join me in voting for Mayor Collins, Melinda Reed, and Eric Feaver for city commission?