Supporting a Montana medical school
Supporting a Montana medical school

A Montana medical school would be a tremendous asset for Montana, providing our medical systems with qualified/certified interns, residents and doctors.

Improving our country's health care system is necessary. The goal needs to be improving patient outcomes. Currently medical schools are at capacity, and there are qualified pre-med students unable to continue their medical journey.

The Great Falls Touro option is sensible. Having a presence near Benefis Hospital and Great Falls Clinic, both respected health care providers, would be a plus. Benefis has experience with Touro and currently utilizes the services of five students as either doctors or residences.

Montana hospital systems require only graduates meeting their stringent requirements as well as those of CMS. Not-for-profit ownership is appropriate.

Maximization of current earnings and stock value required by for-profits is not in the best interest of Montanans. It is ideal when an organization has the flexibility to sacrifice current earnings for long-term organizational and societal interests.

Our nation's health care and improvement involves a larger supply of qualified/certified medical school graduates. This challenge can be lessened by having a Montana medical school. This is a statewide health care outcomes issue and not an economic development issue pitting one community against another.

David Krueger

Billings

