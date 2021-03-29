Workers have shouldered much of the Covid-19 burden. Many became unemployed. Those who continued to work in-person - supporting their families and serving their communities - often had to risk their health.

Montana is receiving a lifeline from the American Rescue Plan Act. State legislators must think diligently about how to spend that money. They should support the working class, like the working class has supported us through this pandemic.

To regain some stability after a year of widespread unemployment and uncertainty, working Montanans need assistance for costs of healthcare, childcare, food, and housing. Montana has funding and shouldn’t hold back from supporting basic essentials.

Unfortunately, while our budget desperately needs filling in with this kind of funding, legislators are considering reducing state revenue. Senate bills 159 and 182 are egregious tax breaks for the wealthiest Montanans. Workers who have been at risk of losing everything during this pandemic need relief - not the wealthy.

Some argue these tax breaks will attract businesses to Montana. But Montana will continue struggling if workers don’t see some relief? Don’t businesses need workers who are healthy and can afford to live? Keep your eyes on the legislature to see if they do.