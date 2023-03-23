On May 2, we should support our public school levies, because schools are remarkable examples of what we can achieve, for ourselves and for one another, when we work together.

When we read or watch the news, we’re often overwhelmed with narratives of conflict and loss. As relevant as they may be, there are more enduring stories that deserve our attention. Our publicly-owned wildlands and wildlife are fine examples. Our generational commitment to democracy, from local water districts to the governor’s office, is another.

But our schools are perhaps the best example of cooperation for the public good. We learn to read, write and solve problems in school. We learn to collaborate. We learn to respect our country and appreciate the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. We discover our potential, and we develop ideas for who we want to be as adults.

Our schools help us grow, and they help us grow together. On May 2, I encourage you to vote for all three public school levies on the ballot.

A “yes” vote is a vote for our kids and for our community.

Jan Brown,

Helena