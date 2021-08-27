Please pray for and support the people of Afghanistan in any way you can. I spent four years deployed there between Bagram, Salerno, Kandahar, and many points in between. I met many wonderful families that simply wanted to live a peaceful existence free of the brutalities of the Taliban and other terrorist groups. I also get updates frequently from people conducting evacuation operations on the ground and in the air; they’ve been placed in an impossible situation. As a nation we have failed the people of that country, and there will be many good Afghans moving to the United States, we should embrace them and learn their stories. We should also hold those accountable who made key decisions that led to the numerous failures that got us to this point. I’ve buried too many friends, let us never forget what has happened and is happening. I pray our media has the courage to dig into all of this and be part of telling the truth.