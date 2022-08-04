 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support the Inflation Reduction Act

There has been a Senate breakthrough to address inflation, health care, energy and climate. The Inflation Reduction Act is completely paid for ensuring that the largest corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share, and will reduce the deficit by $300 billion.

The bill helps combat climate change by speeding up the decarbonization of our economy. Independent analysis estimates reductions of 31-44% by 2030 — very close to the 50% that we need. Transitioning from fossil fuels will ensure true energy independence, make gasoline price shocks a thing of the past, and help turn Montana into a clean-energy powerhouse.

Every Democratic vote is needed on this bill. Contact Sens. Tester and Daines and ask for their support now. A quick phone call will let you leave a message. It's fast, simple, and the best thing you can do for the climate.

Tester: 202-224-2644 and Daines: 202-224-2651.

Sandra Welgreen M.D.,

Helena

