I am encouraging voters to support the Helena School Districts levies.

I understand that their are a number of questions as to how and why the district has such a large deficit. I think those are perfectly valid and legitimate questions, and the taxpayers need clear and responsive answers from both the trustees and our district staff.

But if you don't vote for the levy, the only ones who will suffer are the students.

It is not their fault, and we need to support them. My suggestion is to get involved and ask questions as to how we could end up in this situation, but please don't punish the children, as three of those students are my grandchildren.

Terry Cosgrove,

Helena