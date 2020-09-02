 Skip to main content
Support the Helena Recall Petition
Support the Helena Recall Petition

I fully support the Helena Recall Petition currently taking place against Commissioners Haladay and O’Laughlin, and Mayor Collins. The city is fighting the petition in court claiming that the public was notified as no requirement on time is required for that notification. When it boils down to it, the issue isn’t the amount of time ahead the public was notified; it was the fact that the decision was forced upon the citizens who were informed of the decision when the March 9 meeting agenda was released. The public wasn’t involved in the process to determine the recommendation for Ms. Reed. The recommendation was announced in the agenda, and made at the meeting. Two of the four commissioners provided their input on how they felt that it was wrong the public wasn’t included, and even expressed their lack of knowledge of the decision. Likewise, five of the six citizens who commented regarding the recommendation raised this alarm as well. The decision for recommending Ms. Reed for the interim City Manager position lacks meaningful public involvement. The spirit of the Montana Open Meetings laws is to allow for meaningful public involvement in government decisions. This involvement did not take place. Support the recall.

Michelle Kopp

East Helena

