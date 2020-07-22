Support the Helena Farmers' Market

I am writing about your 7/18/20 article about Helena Farmers' Market. Because of the hard work and dedication of the market board and the market managers, Helena has had one of the finest farmers' markets in Montana for many years. It is sad to read an article that insinuates that the market board has not been doing their job when in fact, they have had meeting after meeting to try to make the market work during the pandemic. If anyone has ideas about how to enforce mask compliance (believe me, they have tried everything) or how to enforce the numbers of folks at market (without fencing off two blocks of Fuller and putting a guard at the gate), talk to any of the board members with helpful ideas. Our market provides a place for a small business for many citizens, and a fun outing for summer Saturdays. Please Helena, lets support our market.