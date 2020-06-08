Support Romano and invest in Montana's future

Supporting public preschool funding is an investment in Montana’s future. The benefits of public preschool supersede the readiness to start kindergarten by serving our children, our families, and our communities and state over a lifetime. Statistically significant, longitudinal studies demonstrate support for public preschool on several planes. Yet, Montana remains one of the few states in the country to not provide families with a public preschool option.
Participants in early childhood education programs go on to experience higher rates of high school graduation and subsequent attendance in post-high school education and training programs, culminating in the attainment of degrees, licenses, and trade or professional certifications. As adults, they have improved job skills and work attitudes, as well as increased lifetime income. They are also more likely to remain in the same state or local economy, leading to a higher-quality labor supply that in turn will attract more and better jobs to an area, leading to higher local per capita earnings.
Public early childhood education can mitigate a substantial economic drag on parents. Many families are struggling to pay for quality preschool when access is available. High-income families spend much more on child enrichment activities than do low income families — and the gap is growing. At the same time, lower-income households have increased spending on child enrichment activities at a more rapid rate when measured as a share of income. In essence, lower-income households are making a greater investment effort, but the rise in income inequality has allowed higher-income households to pull away, even without increasing the share of income they devote to child enrichment.
The state and local economy benefits from substantial spillover effects that result from increasing the average level of local skills. Having more highly skilled workers in an area encourages the influx of new jobs, allows existing employers to introduce new technologies more easily, and increases the overall competitiveness and productivity of local businesses. From a personal perspective, take into consideration that what your employer can afford to pay you in wages is dependent on both your own skills and the skills of other local residents.
Montana needs a leader at the helm of the Office of Public Instruction who understands the multifaceted benefits of public preschool; has the professional wherewithal to lead the development of a robust, statewide program; and the personality and determination to work with the governor, the legislature, leaders at the district level, and other key stakeholder groups to obtain the resources and executive commitment necessary to build a sustainable program that serves the best interests of all Montanans. For those reasons, I strongly endorse Melissa Romano for Superintendent of Montana’s Office of Public Instruction.
Jon Kesler
Clancy
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!