Support Romano and invest in Montana's future

Supporting public preschool funding is an investment in Montana’s future. The benefits of public preschool supersede the readiness to start kindergarten by serving our children, our families, and our communities and state over a lifetime. Statistically significant, longitudinal studies demonstrate support for public preschool on several planes. Yet, Montana remains one of the few states in the country to not provide families with a public preschool option.

Participants in early childhood education programs go on to experience higher rates of high school graduation and subsequent attendance in post-high school education and training programs, culminating in the attainment of degrees, licenses, and trade or professional certifications. As adults, they have improved job skills and work attitudes, as well as increased lifetime income. They are also more likely to remain in the same state or local economy, leading to a higher-quality labor supply that in turn will attract more and better jobs to an area, leading to higher local per capita earnings.