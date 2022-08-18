Support Repke for PSC

NorthWestern Energy can hardly wait to jack up our rates for electric and gas service. And who is there to protect us from them? The Public Service Commission. Uh oh.

The current PSC commissioners are busy all right, but they’re not looking out for our interests. One of them is off running for a statewide office. Two others are chasing down conspiracies that don’t exist. No one is sure what the other two are doing.

Fortunately, one of them is done this year.

John Repke is running for the PSC. He knows that first and foremost, being a PSC commissioner is about protecting ratepayers like us from monopolies like NorthWestern Energy. Let’s elect him this fall.

Tim Baker,

Helena