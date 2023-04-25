I urge the Lewis and Clark Commissioners to do the right thing and send a letter of support for the Rail Authority of Montana and include the requested $4,000.

Montana is a great place to have a southern route for rail passengers! Lewis and Clark County, though it has already supported the Authority to the tune of $20,000, has dragged its feet, watching from the sidelines, as the Rail Authority implores us to join 20 of our fellow Montana municipalities.

Let’s show the federal government that there is local support for more passenger rail service in Montana.

The prospect of being required to pay taxes without agreeing to them is unfounded. Any taxation needs our approval. Meanwhile, please, please, please be forward thinking enough to add our clout to the amazing job the Rail Authority has already done.

I can’t wait to take a train trip with my grandchild.

It will be so great to board a train and be able to play games, look out the windows, and explore Montana together.

Ann Wilsnack

Helena