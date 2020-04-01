As my neighbor and small business owner shouted to me as we were shoveling walks “crazy times.” So true. However, there are caring things that we can do to ensure our community has normal times ahead.

First and foremost, we can appreciate and support all those health care, grocery, mail, government and other services providers who are there for us in these difficult times.

And for our friends and neighbors with businesses that provide for our needs, but are closed to protect our health, we can consider reaching out and supporting them. Recent editorials and letters have provided some great guidance. But for the preservation of Helena, more is needed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Can’t get your haircut, eyes checked, drink coffee or beer, eat a restaurant meal, or buy something at your favorite store -- no problem. You can still be a loyal customer of Helena’s wonderful establishments.

It’s easy. Join the SUPPORT OUR COMMUNITY (SOC) movement and, if you have the means, continue being a customer by sending a payment to the establishment for what you would normally buy. That way they can continue to pay expenses and employees. And the dividend is they will be there for us when these “crazy times” have passed. Let them know you care by putting SOC on your check or direct payment.