Support Melinda Reed for City Commission

Please join me in voting for Melinda Reed for City Commission. It is critical we elect officials who understand Helena’s needs today and plan for Helena’s future tomorrow. Melinda is that candidate. As the only working parent in running for Commission, Melinda brings a diverse perspective that will serve us all well.

Melinda understands the day to day needs of Helena’s residents. As the former interim City Manager, Melinda understands the need to maintain Helena’s critical government services, like fire protection, police, clean water, street investments and parks. Melinda steered the City through the turbulent beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the city with a surplus of millions of dollars.

Melinda will protect our treasured open lands system, unrivaled in Montana. As a young professional I appreciate that Melinda understands how unaffordable Helena is becoming for our workforce. Melinda will pursue housing policies to ensure that Helena can remain a City that welcomes everyone.