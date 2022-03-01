 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support Medicare Advantage

It’s a pretty rare thing to find people who are satisfied with their health insurance coverage. From the high costs that so many people face to being able to access fewer benefits than expected, so often patients feel let down by their provider.

But with Medicare Advantage, I have been consistently happy with my experience. I can access the benefits and services I need to stay healthy, including physical therapy, which was important when I was recovering from a recent injury. These recovery services are especially valuable to me because as I get older, I grow more concerned with how an injury might impact my long-term health – but knowing that I have a strong recovery system in place leaves me feeling more secure.

It is important to me that costs continue to stay low. Because I am on a fixed income, should the prices for my medications rise, I might not be able to afford them anymore. This is not a concern that anyone should have regarding their necessary medication. I hope that I never have to worry about this because Senators like Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester will continue to support Medicare Advantage in Congress.

Sincerely,

George Burns

Helena

