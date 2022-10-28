 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support legislators who stand up for democratic principles

On Nov. 8 I am supporting Mary Ann Dunwell for Senate District 42 and Jill Cohenour for House District 84.

I’ve spoken with Mary Ann multiple times about her political platform. She has and will continue to promote democracy and protect ALL Montanan individual rights.

I’ve followed Jill’s long political career. Jill’s past legislative behaviors demonstrate her continued dedication for democratic governance.

Mary Ann understands sustainable business practice is not hiring young people for less than 40 hours a week and having their parents pay for their insurance. Mary Ann understands that good paying jobs with benefits leads to a healthy vibrant society.

Jill understands consequences for her actions and never put her constituents or volunteers at risk by holding political events at dangerous high traffic locations during rush hour. Jill understands using out of state dark campaign money demonstrates poor decision making.

People are also reading…

I’ve researched Mary Ann’s and Jill’s opponents. Neither opponent has expressed or demonstrated democratic governance to be effective legislators for ALL Montanans. I support legislators who stand up for democratic principles rather than following a herd of short sighted conservative thinkers over an authoritarian cliff at the expense of individuals. Please join me in voting for Dunwell and Cohenour on Nov. 8.

Mike Dyrdahl,

Helena

