Support Kurt Aughney for HD 84

As a veteran in the Helena community, I support Kurt Aughney for HD 84 for his commitment to public safety and law enforcement. Kurt believes government should work for you and not against you and will bring fiscal accountability to state government. Furthermore, Kurt's experience working with the Legislature for policy review and audits will enable him to impact the community immediately.

Kurt has lived in Montana all his life and is an avid hunter and recreationist. He believes we need to be good stewards of the land. He also believes we need to incentivize private landowners to open their property for public use. Our public lands should not exclude anyone from enjoying Montana outdoors.

Please support Kurt Aughney on June 7. He is the candidate we need to represent us in the upcoming legislative session.

Kelly Little,

Helena

