Support Kevin Downs for county attorney

Kevin has seasoned experience as an attorney both in Lewis and Clark County and for the United States Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, holding hundreds of offenders accountable and achieving justice for victims, the community and the country. And while the prosecution of criminals and public safety are very high priorities of the office of county attorney, so too are many other unheralded aspects of the job. The office represents the state of Montana in child abuse and neglect cases and in juvenile court proceedings and handles involuntary commitments for the seriously mentally ill and seriously mentally disabled. Having managed an adolescent program for orphaned teenagers in Honduras and a home for disabled adults in Northern Ireland, Kevin has a deep working familiarity with these vulnerable populations. He will bring wisdom and compassion to the decisions the office must make in these difficult cases. Finally, as a well-known native son of Helena, he will effectively represent the county government and personnel in their dealings with community partners.