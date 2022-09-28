 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support Janet Ellis for SD41

Our state Constitution is a jewel in Montana’s crown. It is one of the finest state Constitutions in the country. Among other things, it protects Montanans’ rights to privacy, to dignity, to participate in government, and to have a clean and healthful environment. And yet this marvelous document is under threat.

If the Republicans pick up two seats in the Montana Senate, they’ll have the super majority they need to endanger these constitutional protections.

If you value Montana’s wonderful Constitution and the rights it guarantees for us all, please join me in supporting Janet Ellis for Senate District 41. The future of our Constitution is at stake.

Terry Cohea,

Helena

