Support for Westside Woods Community

I am writing to encourage the mayor and city commissioners to support the proposed Westside Woods Community in Helena.

Clearly, Helena is growing and needs new, multi-income level housing opportunities. Westside Woods will provide affordable homes that support the city growth plan. I’m certain the builder, who is a Helena native, will continue to improve the safety/traffic concerns in this neighborhood while keeping the community authentically part of Helena and respecting the area's topography.

The Westside Woods neighborhood is designed to include open space, be safe, and aesthetically pleasing. Some of the many benefits that support Westside Woods Community include:

the creation of much-needed housing for a variety of income levels;

the creation or support of hundreds of good paying jobs;

an increase to the city tax base; and improvements to new or existing roads, curbs and sidewalks in the adjoining neighborhoods and schools.

The builder is committed to responsible, attractive community development with respect to existing neighborhoods and the environment. Mayor Collins and commissioners, I urge you to vote in favor of this development on November 22.

Respectfully,

Peter Butler

Helena

