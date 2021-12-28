Support for NorthWestern Energy

This letter is in response to Anne Hedges' rant against NorthWestern Energy on December 23 called "New Year's resolutions for NorthWestern Energy." If Anne Hedges feels so strongly about NorthWestern Energy being so negligent and evil, she should put her money where your mouth is. Call them up and tell them to pull the power meter off of the MEIC office building, as well as her home. No one is forcing her, along with her Sierra Club cohorts, to buy NorthWestern Energy's product. Capitalism is still the backbone of this country and I say if you don't like their service, figure out some other way to get your power supplied. I see there is plenty of room on your office roof for solar panels. As of now there are none. The vast majority of NorthWestern Energy customers are happy with their service and glad to have it.