 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support for NorthWestern Energy

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

This letter is in response to Anne Hedges' rant against NorthWestern Energy on December 23 called "New Year's resolutions for NorthWestern Energy." If Anne Hedges feels so strongly about NorthWestern Energy being so negligent and evil, she should put her money where your mouth is. Call them up and tell them to pull the power meter off of the MEIC office building, as well as her home. No one is forcing her, along with her Sierra Club cohorts, to buy NorthWestern Energy's product. Capitalism is still the backbone of this country and I say if you don't like their service, figure out some other way to get your power supplied. I see there is plenty of room on your office roof for solar panels. As of now there are none. The vast majority of NorthWestern Energy customers are happy with their service and glad to have it.

David Saulsbury

Helena

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The chutzpah of the GOP

The chutzpah of the GOP

An old joke defines chutzpah as the man who kills his parents, then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. Turns out…

The power of a renegade

The power of a renegade

So here we are, confronting this reality. Helena attached to a Congressional District comprised otherwise of most of eastern Montana, from Bil…

Stop the sadness

Stop the sadness

In 1918 my grandmother died of the Spanish flu. The COVID of the day. My mom was 5 when her mother passed. Mom grew up in the poverty of the D…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News