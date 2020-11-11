 Skip to main content
Support downtown Helena businesses
Support downtown Helena businesses

To the Helena Community,

Tis the season to help our downtown local businesses.

Many, if not most, of our local downtown businesses face an unknown holiday season with changes in shopping patterns, distribution disruptions, and the overwhelming ease of shopping online at big box stores. Should they stock as they usually do for the holiday season? Or should they cut back on their inventory to better weather this uncertain storm?

I don't have answers to either of these questions, but I do want to take the moment to think about how many times local businesses have supported our downtown organizations, especially our nonprofits. Our local businesses have stepped up countless times to support local events, charities, and gatherings in downtown Helena before the pandemic hit. They've been the ones to fork up the cash in sponsorships, to invest in downtown when they could easily have folded that money back into their businesses. They understand that it's not just about their business but rather Helena as a whole.

So that's why I'm asking you, as our local consumers, to answer the call and support our downtown businesses during their time of need.

Remember to Shop Local, Shop Now.

Mike Rooney

Downtown Helena, Inc.

