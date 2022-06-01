Support District Judge Mike McMahon for associate justice of the Montana Supreme Court

In my 33 years of practicing law across Montana, I have had the opportunity and pleasure to work with many well qualified attorneys and judges, and through that experience have seen what it takes to be an independent member of the judicial branch of government. Among the three candidates for associate justice, I have no doubt Judge McMahon is the most qualified to fill this important position. His track record as both an attorney, and as a district judge serving Montana’s First Judicial District demonstrate his skill and knowledge of the law, and most importantly, his integrity and independence in making decisions. At this time, more than ever, Montana needs an associate justice on the Montana Supreme Court with these skills.