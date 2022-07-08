Support Dan Hagerty for County Commissioner

This letter is pertaining to all who are wanting me to run for County Commissioner and to the citizens of Jefferson County.

After hearing that Dan Hagerty filed for the position, I had the chance to sit down with Dan one on one and discuss what his plans were and where his vision is for the southern end of the district. We both agreed that the simple fact is this: this end of Jefferson County has been forgotten about for years.

After a lengthy conversation with Dan, I realized that Dan and I are on the same page as to what needs to be done in Jefferson County and that it wouldn’t be beneficial for both of us to run. Our goals for Jefferson County are on the same track; I feel he is well aware of where these tax dollars come from and how to use them wisely.

With that said, I am encouraging my supporters and the residents of Jefferson County to help Dan Hagerty become the next Jefferson County Commissioner for the southern district.

Jim Tingler,

Whitehall