 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support Dan Hagerty for County Commissioner

  • 0

This letter is pertaining to all who are wanting me to run for County Commissioner and to the citizens of Jefferson County.

After hearing that Dan Hagerty filed for the position, I had the chance to sit down with Dan one on one and discuss what his plans were and where his vision is for the southern end of the district. We both agreed that the simple fact is this: this end of Jefferson County has been forgotten about for years.

After a lengthy conversation with Dan, I realized that Dan and I are on the same page as to what needs to be done in Jefferson County and that it wouldn’t be beneficial for both of us to run. Our goals for Jefferson County are on the same track; I feel he is well aware of where these tax dollars come from and how to use them wisely.

With that said, I am encouraging my supporters and the residents of Jefferson County to help Dan Hagerty become the next Jefferson County Commissioner for the southern district.

Jim Tingler,

People are also reading…

Whitehall

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indisputable, biological facts

Indisputable, biological facts

I have been hearing a lot of discussion about abortion, but I have not been hearing about the indisputable, biological, facts. (1) a fetus, fr…

Choose life

Choose life

With all the talk about the right to abortion, there is no reference to the rights of the child whose life would be ended by the procedure. Fr…

Minority rule

Minority rule

A recent writer suggested “we still have majority rule” This view, like other popular fables (Columbus discovered America, the Alamo was a fig…

Rosendale puts Montana First

Rosendale puts Montana First

During challenging times — like the ones we are currently facing — it is crucial that we have elected representatives who put the well-being o…

Elections have consequences

Elections have consequences

Matt Rosendale was sworn into his first term as Montana’s at-large congressional representative on Jan. 3, 2021. Three days later, in his firs…

Our country is being destroyed

Our country is being destroyed

We are no longer the United States of America! The Supreme Court, with Republican appointees, has made that clear. The court has pitted states…

Keep sick children home

Keep sick children home

A friend of mine was recently standing outside a popular restaurant waiting to be called. She notice a young boy on a bench who did not look w…

Eric Feaver will be missed

Eric Feaver will be missed

I want to say how much I will miss my neighbor and friend Eric Feaver, who did so much to make our state and our city a place to be cherished.…

Women's rights

Women's rights

I usually read the biweekly Sunday op-ed by right wing columnist Kendall Cotton with a large dose of skepticism. Imagine my surprise when in t…

Gift appreciated by all

Gift appreciated by all

Kudos to the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation for the $1 million gift to expand the education connections among the Montana Universi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News