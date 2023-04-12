A week ago six people were murdered in Nashville. This week five people were murdered in Louisville.

Guns kill about 35,000+ U.S. citizens every year, about 100 every single day…so far we are at about 10,000 deaths in 2023…in just 100 days.

Over 8,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian shelling, etc., since they invaded Ukraine some 400 days ago. Here we are on schedule to erase the lives of about four times that number of Americans in 2023.

Now I support hunting and non lethal target shooting. However AR15 type long guns are military weapons of war, designed to inflict as much damage to a target as possible in the shortest amount of time IN. A. WAR. Do we really need 20 million of them in our not-at-war society?

I support common sense gun safety laws. Let’s ask our Montana legislators, do you support common-sense gun safety laws; if they don’t, let’s vote them out.

Bob FitzGerald,

Helena