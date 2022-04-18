Support Charlie Lane for County Attorney

In 2017, while running for the Helena City Commission, I attended a panel discussion with other Helenans. The panel was comprised of Beth Baker (Montana Supreme Court), Chuck Hunter (Helena-area legislator), Ron Waterman and Chuck Johnson. Their topic — "Civility in Public Discourse: Is It Possible?" It was a good discussion between the panelists and the crowd. I will not soon forget the answer to a question from the public about how we can expect civility and professionalism from our elected officials. I'm unfortunately paraphrasing his answer, but Chuck Hunter succinctly and effectively provided a response — you must first elect civil and professional people. In my opinion, Charles Lane is that type of person, civil and professional.