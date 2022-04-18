 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support Charlie Lane for County Attorney

In 2017, while running for the Helena City Commission, I attended a panel discussion with other Helenans. The panel was comprised of Beth Baker (Montana Supreme Court), Chuck Hunter (Helena-area legislator), Ron Waterman and Chuck Johnson. Their topic — "Civility in Public Discourse: Is It Possible?" It was a good discussion between the panelists and the crowd. I will not soon forget the answer to a question from the public about how we can expect civility and professionalism from our elected officials. I'm unfortunately paraphrasing his answer, but Chuck Hunter succinctly and effectively provided a response — you must first elect civil and professional people. In my opinion, Charles Lane is that type of person, civil and professional.

It is imperative in local government to elect nonpartisan people who are open to hearing and working with all perspectives that an elected official will hear. I really believe Charlie is that type of person. Please support him with your vote for Lewis and Clark County Attorney in the June 7 primary and in this fall's general election.

Sean Logan,

Helena City Commissioner 

