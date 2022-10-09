 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support Candace Payne

Please join us in supporting Candace Payne for the office of Lewis and Clark County Commissioner. With no major agenda, only wanting to serve, Candace has the positive attitude, temperament and experience to make high quality decisions and to build the important relationships necessary for good outcomes.

Candace is committed to addressing the issues faced by the county with reason and common sense, making her an excellent candidate to serve our community. Knowing Candace over the years, she has shown a love and dedication for the community that will help her to represent what is good and right about Lewis and Clark County. 

Andy Hunthausen and Jim McCormick, Lewis and Clark County Commissioners

