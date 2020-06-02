Support businesses requiring masks
4 comments

Support businesses requiring masks

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I want to thank Laughing Water with the Real Food Market and Sandy Shull with Birds and Beasley for requiring their customers to wear masks. We have been fortunate in Lewis and Clark County to have very few cases of COVID-19, but tourist season is here and things could change quickly. They’re requiring masks because they care about protecting their employees as well as their customers. Please support these businesses that are helping to keep our community safe.

Kelly Rusoff

Helena

4 comments
5
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not a fan of new fountain
Letters

Not a fan of new fountain

Hill Park looks sad without its water fountain. It’s been gone for several years, a political uprising over its Confederate roots. But to repl…

Thanks to Gov. Bullock
Letters

Thanks to Gov. Bullock

Thank you Gov. Bullock for all you have done to lead Montana through this pandemic. You have shown care for our health with your initial decis…

Gov. Bullock is a leader
Letters

Gov. Bullock is a leader

Three cheers for Gov. Bullock! Because of his forward-looking and science-based approach, Montana is safe to open up and has one of the nation…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News