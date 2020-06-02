Support businesses requiring masks

I want to thank Laughing Water with the Real Food Market and Sandy Shull with Birds and Beasley for requiring their customers to wear masks. We have been fortunate in Lewis and Clark County to have very few cases of COVID-19, but tourist season is here and things could change quickly. They’re requiring masks because they care about protecting their employees as well as their customers. Please support these businesses that are helping to keep our community safe.
Kelly Rusoff
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!