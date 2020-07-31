Support Bullock's mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was surprised and disappointed to see the results of last week's Question of the Week: Do you support Gov. Bullock's mask mandate?

Yes, I do! Regrettably, I did not submit my response. The final results, based on an unscientific sample of 4,500 people, was a resounding No. 60% against mask wearing, 40% for. How can this be, Helena?

The facts are clear: Wearing masks, both to protect your own health and the health of others, is a proven and indisputable way to help stem the rising tide of this novel coronavirus. Now, some people have taken to the streets, armed and unmasked, demanding that they be "free" to choose whether or not they will wear a mask. I find it especially upsetting that these people have co-opted the pro-choice slogan of, "My body my choice" to voice their concerns.

Under the current situation, worldwide pandemic with the U.S.A. leading the way in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, wearing a mask is the right thing to do for yourself, your family, your neighbors and your community. Gov. Bullock made the right call. Other states have done the same with positive results. We are all in this together.

Janet Tatz

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0