You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Support Bullock's mask mandate
0 comments

Support Bullock's mask mandate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I was surprised and disappointed to see the results of last week's Question of the Week: Do you support Gov. Bullock's mask mandate?

Yes, I do! Regrettably, I did not submit my response. The final results, based on an unscientific sample of 4,500 people, was a resounding No. 60% against mask wearing, 40% for. How can this be, Helena?

The facts are clear: Wearing masks, both to protect your own health and the health of others, is a proven and indisputable way to help stem the rising tide of this novel coronavirus. Now, some people have taken to the streets, armed and unmasked, demanding that they be "free" to choose whether or not they will wear a mask. I find it especially upsetting that these people have co-opted the pro-choice slogan of, "My body my choice" to voice their concerns.

Under the current situation, worldwide pandemic with the U.S.A. leading the way in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, wearing a mask is the right thing to do for yourself, your family, your neighbors and your community. Gov. Bullock made the right call. Other states have done the same with positive results. We are all in this together.

Janet Tatz

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask order is an intrusion
Letters

Mask order is an intrusion

I am somewhat amused by our governor's recent intrusion into our lives by requiring masks to be worn in public. I would like to suggest an alt…

Legislators put lives at risk
Letters

Legislators put lives at risk

Regarding an article in the Helena Independent Record on July 17, I find it appalling that three of our state legislators wouldn't wear a mask…

Gianforte in it for himself
Letters

Gianforte in it for himself

Greg Gianforte's campaign ads state Mike Cooney has never had a job, that he's been paid a million dollars over the 40 years working state job…

Bullock must go to Senate
Letters

Bullock must go to Senate

Well, by golly, I find I agree completely with one remark the Saturday mask demonstrators displayed: "Bullock must go." Yes siree, go to Washi…

IR should report mask research
Letters

IR should report mask research

It seems ironic that in the name of news, the IR reports on the latest COVID-19 case counts, the flip-flops of the floundering Trump administr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News