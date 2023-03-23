The proposed Black Butte underground copper mine in White Sulphur Springs is one of the best engineered mining projects in the world.

Most of the tailings from the mine will be mixed with cement and replaced into the underground workings as they are mined out. The remaining tailings will also be enclosed in cement and secured in a secure surface facility that is impermeable and designed to withstand a once-in-10,000-year earthquake, a once-in-10,000-year rain event and a simultaneous immediate melting of a once-in-100-year snowfall.

These are the safety precautions that are designed into the project. The operation hires locally for everyone from vice presidents to laborers and they continue to run tours that are open to the public at the start of each month.

Despite the safety precautions built into the project from its inception, it is being challenged before the Supreme Court of Montana.

The demand for copper for the green economy including electric vehicles and green energy is conservatively predicted to outstrip production by 6 million tons per year.

I urge you to take the tour and support this project and its benefits to the community.

John Childs,

Bozeman