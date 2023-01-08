Supermajority is not truly representative of MT voters

Apparently in the legislature, there a few Republicans beating their chests like 800 pound gorillas and claiming the election results give them the right to force their views on the body politic like Harvey Weinstein forced himself on the actors working for him.

However, if they have any interest in governing, they should recall that they representative all Montanans and their vaunted supermajority is only a side-effect of how we count. After all, if your district is split 50/50 and you win by one vote, you win the entire district and are responsible to all.

Looking at Montana voters as individuals rather than districts gives a more accurate picture. In 2020, Trump got 57% of the vote. In 2022, Rosendale got 57% and Zinke around 50%. While those are majorities, they’re far from the 2/3 that the legislative Republicans have achieved due to district boundaries (and, it should be noted, a lack of opposing candidates).

While I don’t expect the Republicans to cede power to the other side, I do think they should understand that the supermajority is not truly representative of Montana voters.

Ross Nelson,

Helena