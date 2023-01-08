 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supermajority is not truly representative of MT voters

  • 0

Apparently in the legislature, there a few Republicans beating their chests like 800 pound gorillas and claiming the election results give them the right to force their views on the body politic like Harvey Weinstein forced himself on the actors working for him.

However, if they have any interest in governing, they should recall that they representative all Montanans and their vaunted supermajority is only a side-effect of how we count. After all, if your district is split 50/50 and you win by one vote, you win the entire district and are responsible to all.

Looking at Montana voters as individuals rather than districts gives a more accurate picture. In 2020, Trump got 57% of the vote. In 2022, Rosendale got 57% and Zinke around 50%. While those are majorities, they’re far from the 2/3 that the legislative Republicans have achieved due to district boundaries (and, it should be noted, a lack of opposing candidates).

People are also reading…

While I don’t expect the Republicans to cede power to the other side, I do think they should understand that the supermajority is not truly representative of Montana voters.

Ross Nelson,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers not shown enough appreciation

Workers not shown enough appreciation

We do not appreciate people employed as psych techs in crisis facilities, certified nursing assistants employed in our nursing homes and assisted living facilities and detention officers employed in our jails and prisons.

Your voice counts

Your voice counts

Thanks to Bill Leaphart for his letter (IR Dec. 26) opposing ski giant POWDR’s proposal to triple the size of Holland Lake Lodge and bring commercial recreation and industrial tourism to the Swan Valley’s pristine lake.

Zinecker is not qualified

Zinecker is not qualified

Drew Zinecker’s opinions about Native American citizenship and tribal sovereignty disqualify him for appointment to represent House District 80 in the Legislature.

Communism is ...

Communism is ...

Communism looks like Trump’s Republican Party, which is not good for the people.

Consumers need an advocate

Consumers need an advocate

For the Legislature to ban the Consumer Council from testifying before the Legislature is a betrayal of the trust we place in our representatives and of the Montana Constitution.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News