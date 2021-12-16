 Skip to main content
Superintendents should apologize for hit job

I believe the next letter that should be published by these superintendents currently running a hit job on Superintendent Arntzen should be a letter of apology. What an unprofessional way to approach what they perceive to be a problem. Elsie is always ready to help, she goes out of her way to move around and identify problems and focuses on the needs of the children over all else. I sure hope the parents of all those who signed the letter take note and push the school boards for a complete overhaul in every one of those locations. If they are that unprofessional in public, what are they doing behind closed doors? Parents should know, for the sake of their kids.

Jack Ryan

Helena

