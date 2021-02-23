Suggestions for the Montana Legislature

While current events in Texas provide plenty of evidence why wide-scale deregulation and turning resources over to moneyed interests is unhealthy, I fear that the GOP-dominated Montana Legislature (immune to facts and disinclined to learn from history) will continue on its current path. I have some suggestions.

Instead of expanding the right to concealed carry for guns, deregulate surgery and allow open-carry scalpels. After all, if someone falls down in the grocery store with appendicitis, shouldn’t a nearby citizen be able to help by cutting out the offending organ? (Of course, we’ll need to include provisions offering liability protection as well.)

Since they’re overturning the will of the voters on nuclear power, why not just go all the way, and remove voting all together? Let Greg Gianforte decide everything. After all, Derek Skees says the public doesn’t even know what they’re voting for.

Finally, since the Legislature also thinks it knows best on matters of religion, why not one-up the Spanish by creating our own Inquisition? Give it the power to punish anyone whose God isn’t the Republican one. The real beauty of this idea is that no one would expect it.

Ross Nelson

Helena

