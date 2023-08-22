Lee Enterprises bought the Independent Record from the Anaconda Co. 64 years ago.

Now, Lee should match that public service by donating the name and subscriber list to a local nonprofit. Or, as their accountant might say, take the tax benefits while the operation still has value.

On average, our daily local news has become one or two stories reported from Helena, maybe twice that number from around Montana, some local press releases and event announcements, and three pages of Montana sports three times a week. That’s not much. Feature articles from who knows where can’t substitute for local news.

Even those of us who like newsprint will eventually give up on a not-very-local paper, especially one that only shows up whenever the mail delivers it. When we go, the printing press and Lee’s real estate holdings in Montana can be sold to the highest bidder.

Then, Lee can either run what’s left into the ground. Or it can sell/donate the paper to a nonprofit, as recently happened in Maine and has been happening around the country.

Lee should let Montana communities know it is interested in doing the same.

Paul Cartwright,

Helena