Subdivision neighbors asking to be heard

On Friday, Sept. 30, the IR’s “above-the-fold” article addressed the latest Westside Woods subdivision application submitted to the city of Helena by the developer, Sussex Construction. The undersigned are neighbors who support Save Helena Westside’s efforts but also wish to be heard in response to the developer’s opinion that our “small group” has only “narrow concerns.” As reported, the latest subdivision application is nearly identical to the initial application submitted nearly two years ago, Nov. 10, 2020. Rather than correct the design flaws for which variances were denied, the developer now requests exceptions from those requirements. Equally disturbing, the developer has not included a number of additional off-site improvements to which he previously agreed. Examples include the lack of sidewalks on Granite to ensure the safety of Kessler School’s students, the widening and paving of streets not immediately adjacent to but serving as access routes to the proposed subdivision, and improvements to the sewer system on Helena’s Westside. We are at a loss to understand how an application that fails to address any of these concerns can be “more palatable to the neighbors.” We are those neighbors, and the developer has failed to speak with us regarding our concerns or address the ones of which they have been aware for over a year. We encourage the city to take these concerns into consideration when conducting its substantive review of the developer’s application.