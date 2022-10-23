Study platforms, then decide.

The platforms’ topics, specifics, and implications are astonishingly different summaries of what each party will execute if it gains absolute legislator allegiance and majority control. Unfortunately, the obedient ‘my party, right or wrong, my party’ voter or legislator salutes such absurdities as: the {U.S.} Constitution “is not an evolving, ever-changing document.” (page 1); “adopt a stronger legislative influence on the checks and balances of executive and judicial branches activities.” (p. 2); “support limiting the ability of the MT Supreme Court to abuse its power to protect themselves.” (p. 3); “Montana would be best served by elected officials who are supported by a majority of those voting.” (p. 8); this Montana Republican platform is “the only source for the values, definitions, and expectations {we} recognize when evaluating a candidate for public office within the Primary Election”. (p.3). To grasp how Republicans would control all its legislators, read pages 3 and 4.