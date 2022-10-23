 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Study platforms, then decide

When voting for a legislator, you’re simultaneously supporting that candidate’s political party platform. Your legislator can write bills and cast a vote, but an obedient legislative majority party kills bills and passes laws based its platform. That majority party determines legislative rules, majority leadership, committee chairs, ethics — the levers of power. Voting for one candidate involves unavoidably supporting one party’s platform.

Party platforms express party intentions. Without comparing the Republican and Democrat platforms on issues that matter most to you — taxation, agriculture, natural resources, education, economy, your candidate vote ignores the larger, more powerful party influence.

The platforms’ topics, specifics, and implications are astonishingly different summaries of what each party will execute if it gains absolute legislator allegiance and majority control. Unfortunately, the obedient ‘my party, right or wrong, my party’ voter or legislator salutes such absurdities as: the {U.S.} Constitution “is not an evolving, ever-changing document.” (page 1); “adopt a stronger legislative influence on the checks and balances of executive and judicial branches activities.” (p. 2); “support limiting the ability of the MT Supreme Court to abuse its power to protect themselves.” (p. 3); “Montana would be best served by elected officials who are supported by a majority of those voting.” (p. 8); this Montana Republican platform is “the only source for the values, definitions, and expectations {we} recognize when evaluating a candidate for public office within the Primary Election”. (p.3). To grasp how Republicans would control all its legislators, read pages 3 and 4.

Study platforms, then decide.

Bob Filipovich, 

Helena

