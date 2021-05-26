Students need to learn about racism

The idea that we don’t know who we are or where we are going unless we know where we have been is a central tenant of both history and education. Our understanding of history is continually changing, which is a good thing, especially in a democracy, where more and more voices are encouraged to add their stories and perspectives. With that in mind, I feel demoralized by the recent op-ed by Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen in which she seeks to ban diverse perspectives from Montana classrooms.
The writers of our Montana Constitution believed that “every Montanan, whether Indian or non-Indian, should be encouraged to learn about the distinct and unique heritage of American Indians in a culturally responsive manner.” Our Indian Education for All program, in consultation with tribal historians and leaders, developed classroom materials that have transformed our understanding of Montana history from a mythic vision of vigilantism and manifest destiny to the truer, because more complete, analysis of the effects of colonialism.
In order to create a better future, we need to better understand the ways that racism has been engrained in our American systems, including, importantly, our education system. I hope Mrs. Arntzen will reconsider.
Melissa Kwasny
Jefferson City