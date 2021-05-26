 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students need to learn about racism
0 comments

Students need to learn about racism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

The idea that we don’t know who we are or where we are going unless we know where we have been is a central tenant of both history and education. Our understanding of history is continually changing, which is a good thing, especially in a democracy, where more and more voices are encouraged to add their stories and perspectives. With that in mind, I feel demoralized by the recent op-ed by Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen in which she seeks to ban diverse perspectives from Montana classrooms.

The writers of our Montana Constitution believed that “every Montanan, whether Indian or non-Indian, should be encouraged to learn about the distinct and unique heritage of American Indians in a culturally responsive manner.” Our Indian Education for All program, in consultation with tribal historians and leaders, developed classroom materials that have transformed our understanding of Montana history from a mythic vision of vigilantism and manifest destiny to the truer, because more complete, analysis of the effects of colonialism.

In order to create a better future, we need to better understand the ways that racism has been engrained in our American systems, including, importantly, our education system. I hope Mrs. Arntzen will reconsider.

Melissa Kwasny

Jefferson City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is becoming unwelcoming
Letters

Montana is becoming unwelcoming

Montana is becoming a scary and unwelcoming place. The Turning Point event was full of white nationalist people bent on violence and removing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News