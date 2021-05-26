Students need to learn about racism

The idea that we don’t know who we are or where we are going unless we know where we have been is a central tenant of both history and education. Our understanding of history is continually changing, which is a good thing, especially in a democracy, where more and more voices are encouraged to add their stories and perspectives. With that in mind, I feel demoralized by the recent op-ed by Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen in which she seeks to ban diverse perspectives from Montana classrooms.