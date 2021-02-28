 Skip to main content
Students' efforts brightened Valentine’s Day for many
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the East Helena and Clancy school districts, along with Helena’s Smith, Jim Darcy and Hawthorne schools for jumping in with both feet to make beautiful, heartfelt Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed to assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, Meals on Wheels recipients and West Mont group homes from Boulder to Helena. The overwhelming success of this project is due these schools and their desire to make a difference in lives of others!

A special shout out to Mr. Brandon Crusat, Principal for Eastgate and Prickly Pear schools; Mrs. Brittany Renshaw, Hawthorne School; Krista King, Counselor at Clancy Elementary School; Mrs. Kim Halseth, 3rd grade teacher at Jim Darcy and 1st grade teachers at Smith School, Mrs. Bartell and Mrs. Jones for their willingness to coordinate their school’s community efforts to remind those feeling isolated and alone that they are not forgotten!

Hazel Noonan

Helena

