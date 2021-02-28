Students' efforts brightened Valentine’s Day for many

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the East Helena and Clancy school districts, along with Helena’s Smith, Jim Darcy and Hawthorne schools for jumping in with both feet to make beautiful, heartfelt Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed to assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, Meals on Wheels recipients and West Mont group homes from Boulder to Helena. The overwhelming success of this project is due these schools and their desire to make a difference in lives of others!