Struggle over puppy love

Today, my puppy ran up and jumped on you at Spring Meadow Lake, and you kicked him away.

You said something unkind, and I replied likewise. It was ugly.

I'm sorry. My dog should have been on a leash. Not everyone likes puppies jumping on them. I was in the wrong.

I apologized. You apologized. We're on the same page.

This letter is to say I want to be a better person than that. I want everyone to be a better person than that.

We're square. I hold no grudge. Peace, fellow person. Let us all see the best in each other.

Adam Laceky

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0