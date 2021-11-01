 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Struggle over puppy love
0 comments
editor's pick

Struggle over puppy love

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Today, my puppy ran up and jumped on you at Spring Meadow Lake, and you kicked him away.

You said something unkind, and I replied likewise. It was ugly.

I'm sorry. My dog should have been on a leash. Not everyone likes puppies jumping on them. I was in the wrong.

I apologized. You apologized. We're on the same page.

This letter is to say I want to be a better person than that. I want everyone to be a better person than that.

We're square. I hold no grudge. Peace, fellow person. Let us all see the best in each other.

Adam Laceky

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News