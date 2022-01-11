 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Struck by immensity of global climate events

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Each week the IR, thankfully, publishes a world map titled "Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World." The Jan. 3 article on page A7 was titled 2021 Year in Review. I glanced at the map and almost flipped to the next page, but decided to take time to read it. What lay before my eyes were 10 sections speaking of the incredible changes that are happening to our planet: July was the world’s hottest month globally on record; a midsummer heat wave caused enough of Greenland’s ice cap to melt in a single day to submerge Florida; oceans have become so warm that temperatures are now too high near the equator for some marine species to live; the Gulf Stream was weaker in 2021 than at any other time in the past 1,000 years; huge clouds of smoke from Siberia blew northward and reached the North Pole for the first time in recorded history. The immensity of these events struck me. They aren’t predictions that may happen in some distant future; they are happening today. I want to thank the people who understand what is taking place and who work to bring our world back into a balance: ordinary citizens, writers, scientists, artists, governments, businesses and organizations.

People are also reading…

Thank you,

Phyllis Dorrington

Helena

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appreciate police officers

Appreciate police officers

Re-imagining (defunding) the police has resulted in fewer police on the streets to deter crime and increased response times. The murder rate i…

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

State Rep. Brad Tschida and a few citizens counted mail-ballot envelopes hoping to demonstrate voter fraud in Missoula. Their results were int…

Vote for character, skills

Vote for character, skills

Between Austin Knudsen and Elsie Arntzen, Montana is in a real pickle. Maybe it is time voters stop voting for people because of the letter "D…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News