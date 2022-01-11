Struck by immensity of global climate events

Each week the IR, thankfully, publishes a world map titled "Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World." The Jan. 3 article on page A7 was titled 2021 Year in Review. I glanced at the map and almost flipped to the next page, but decided to take time to read it. What lay before my eyes were 10 sections speaking of the incredible changes that are happening to our planet: July was the world’s hottest month globally on record; a midsummer heat wave caused enough of Greenland’s ice cap to melt in a single day to submerge Florida; oceans have become so warm that temperatures are now too high near the equator for some marine species to live; the Gulf Stream was weaker in 2021 than at any other time in the past 1,000 years; huge clouds of smoke from Siberia blew northward and reached the North Pole for the first time in recorded history. The immensity of these events struck me. They aren’t predictions that may happen in some distant future; they are happening today. I want to thank the people who understand what is taking place and who work to bring our world back into a balance: ordinary citizens, writers, scientists, artists, governments, businesses and organizations.