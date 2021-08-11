Strongly supporting Troy McGee

I write today in strong support of Troy McGee for City Commission. I have been working with Troy in numerous capacities for over twenty years. As Chief of Police, I knew him to be a deliberative and thoughtful leader of the Helena Police Department. He did an admirable job of being both responsive to public scrutiny and questions of police activity while being a supportive and encouraging Chief. In addition to leading locally, Troy has worked with state-wide law enforcement associations to address significant public policy issues like criminal sentencing, gun control, victim’s rights, and bias in community policing. As you can imagine, these are tough, emotional, and controversial issues. As is his way, Troy approached these issues with humility, open-mindedness, and tact. He was able to provide extensive information based on his experiences, but also listen to those whose experiences were different. I have not always agreed with Troy, but I have never felt his decisions were impulsive, uneducated or political. He is a person of integrity and truly someone who will do the right thing regardless of the political consequences. I believe that is a rare quality today and one that is absolutely deserving of support.