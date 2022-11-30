Stronger equal rights for women

“Equality under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Who could be against that?

George Will, apparently (“50 Years Later, the Equal Rights Amendment Staggers On," Nov. 12). His column deserves a response and some context. We are approaching the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment in Congress in 1923. The ERA has been introduced in every Congress since 1923 until its final passage by Congress in 1972, after which it was ratified by the 1974 Montana Legislature and a total of 37 other states.

In the mid-20th century, the ERA was accepted on both sides of the political aisle in both parties’ platforms. It was generally considered to be a reasonable amendment. After 1972, however, political opportunists in the United States decided to turn it into a wedge issue to gain power and partisan advantage. Meanwhile, most other countries went on to amend their constitutions to provide equal rights for women.

Eighty-five percent of the United Nations members (164 countries) now have an explicit guarantee of equality based on sex or gender. According to the World Bank report “Women, Business and the Law 2022,” 13 of those countries afford more equal rights to women than the United States, because the U.S. lacks laws providing for equal pay, equal pensions and parental leave. Although we rightfully celebrate the equal rights provision within Montana’s Constitution, a woman’s right to be free from sex-based discrimination should not depend upon the state where she lives, works remotely or travels.

Will asserts that the ERA is unnecessary because the 14th Amendment grants equal rights to all. While the 14th Amendment is nowadays interpreted today to provide equality for women, the guarantee is neither explicit nor strictly enforced. As Justice Antonin Scalia famously stated, “Certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex. The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn’t.”

Condescendingly, Will claims that Congress pandered to women by extending the original seven-year deadline for ratification by an extra three years. He doesn’t mention that the first 17 constitutional amendments had no time limit, that the Constitution requires no time limit, or that the language of the ERA itself has no time limit for ratification. The most recent amendment (the 27th) was ratified by the requisite number of states in 1992. It took 203 years for ratification of the 27th Amendment to be completed.

The U.S. Senate has before it Senate Joint Resolution 1, which would remove the deadline for ratifying the ERA. Thus, final enactment of the ERA is possible, despite naysayers like Mr. Won’t.

Of the required 38 states, the last three states to ratify were Nevada (2017), Illinois (2018) and Virginia (2020). Will points out that over a period of decades five states have attempted to rescind their ratifications, but he fails to mention that there is no provision in the Constitution for rescission, and the two states that attempted to rescind their ratification of the 14th Amendment were not allowed to do so.

The ERA is no “dimly-remembered embarrassment,” not to me and not to millions of American women. As Ambassador Mike Mansfield so eloquently explained, “Discrimination against women has represented an indelible scar on the economic and social fabric of our national life. To help eradicate that scar requires constitutional change. That is why I voted for the Equal Rights Amendment. I simply feel it is wrong that the full promise of America has been denied some citizens because of sex. The Equal Rights Amendment is an essential ingredient in the effort being waged to correct this inequity.”

I hold out hope for approval of S.J.Res.1. However, if Congress can find no other way, we must start over, and perhaps the result will be an even stronger equal rights amendment for women. As former First Lady Betty Ford said in 1982, “I don’t accept the ERA vote as a loss; we just haven’t won yet.” Not yet.

Margaret K. Bentwood,

Helena