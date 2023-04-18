I am writing to urge a vote in favor of the vitally important school levies.

As a member of the Helena community, I believe that investing in education is one of the most important things we can do to support the future success of community, and by extension its students.

By supporting school levies, we are helping to ensure that our schools have the resources and funding they need to provide our community's future adults with a high-quality education that will prepare them, not only for the challenges of the future, but also to become productive community members in their own right.

The funds raised through these levies will be used to support a wide range of programs and projects, including improvements to buildings, investments in technology , and support for teachers and staff. By investing in these areas, we can help ensure that our students receive the best possible education and are prepared to succeed in a competitive and rapidly changing world.

Furthermore, a strong education system is essential to the economic success and vitality of our community. To attract and retain skilled workers, thriving schools are an essential element. Please vote yes for the levies.

Melissa Hornbein,

Helena